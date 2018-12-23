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Br. John McGlone - Stanley Kubrick Confessions of Apollo Fake Moon Landings
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235 views • December 23, 2018
In this video Stanley Kubrick admits he was commissioned by the US Government to produce videos of all the Apollo Moon missions. Has NASA and the government been lying to the American people and the whole world?
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