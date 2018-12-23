© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jesus Preacher Br. John McGlone | Jericho the Judge @ Glasgow, KY Xmass Parade 2018
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • December 23, 2018
While preaching at the Glasgow Xmass parade 2018 Jericho a professing Christian was interviewed on many subjects from the Bible. His understandings were shallow, worldly, and filled with errors. While he did agree with verses I quoted, he would then turn around and either take them out of context or contradict them revealing his desire to please his friends at the parade. Enjoy as you watch the interview. God bless you. Be sure to check our resources at JesusPreacher.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.