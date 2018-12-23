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Message to Mike Adams about Monetizing December 23, 2018
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46 views • December 23, 2018
GAB: @TheDeadmanRules
If Monetizing becomes available on Brighteon.com please don't put as a requirement having to give out a phone number in order to do it, because some people may not have phones, including myself.
If Monetizing becomes available on Brighteon.com please don't put as a requirement having to give out a phone number in order to do it, because some people may not have phones, including myself.
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