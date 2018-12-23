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Dan Burns in Austin
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21 views • December 23, 2018
At his 4 year appointment, Dan's doctor wanted to get his son caught up on his vaccines. After those shots he lost all his language and stopped playing and interacting. He is now 29 years old and still has limited verbal skills.
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