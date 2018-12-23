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December 2018-January 2019: The In-Between Times & Time Capsule Activations
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2 views • December 23, 2018
A special team of Light Beings known as The Arcturian Collective . . . share their insights about the Energies in December 2018 and January 2019, the "In-Between" Times, and Time Capsule Activations. For more information, please visit: www.frequencywriter.com.
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