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Blood Rituals Rap
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54 views • December 23, 2018
Blood Rituals is from The Flat Earth Movement Album available here: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com
Lyrics: They got to me guys. They’ve been torturing me. Taped my eyelids open and forced me to watch V Sauce. They made me dress like a woman. They won’t let me write books or articles anymore. I can’t even make informative YouTube videos. They’re forcing me to release poorly mixed rap music, trying to kill the flat Earth movement. But don’t worry, it’s alright, I got a plan...
Lyrics: They got to me guys. They’ve been torturing me. Taped my eyelids open and forced me to watch V Sauce. They made me dress like a woman. They won’t let me write books or articles anymore. I can’t even make informative YouTube videos. They’re forcing me to release poorly mixed rap music, trying to kill the flat Earth movement. But don’t worry, it’s alright, I got a plan...
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