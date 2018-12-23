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Former IRS Special Agent Interviewed By Radio Talk Show Host Who Exposed Him To The Truth About The Income Tax
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106 views • December 23, 2018
Watch this is a fascinating look back in time to the days when an IRS agent learned the truth and first blew the whistle on the lies of the federal income tax system to the very talk show host who first brought the issue to Special Agent Banister’s attention. Banister resigned from the IRS on Thursday, February 25th, 1999 and did this interview occurred Monday, March 1st, 1999, to tell the American people how the government had lied to them about the scope and nature of the federal income tax.
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