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Dr. JIM FETZER "The Raw Deal" (12-18-18) Mueller, Comey, immigration, Gun Control
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24 views • December 23, 2018
The Raw Deal (18 November 2018), with developments regarding Mueller, Comey, and the whole Russian hoax plus on immigration, gun control and (already) 2020.
For more information go to jamesfetzer.org or moonrockbooks.com
For more information go to jamesfetzer.org or moonrockbooks.com
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