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Heaven's Key to Peace
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14 views • December 22, 2018
The ground breaking new documentary on the Fatima Message A Message from Heaven Gave us the Only Key to World Peace The message was confirmed by the stupendous Miracle of the Sun witnessed by 70,000 people. God performed this miracle so that we would believe the Message and act on it before it is too late. Otherwise "various nations will be annihilated", perhaps even our own.
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