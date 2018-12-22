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Health - Agent Orange USA Bioweapon Use
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23 views • December 22, 2018
Modified Video with added USA Propaganda Clip
Agent Orange Orphans : 50 years on children suffer from effects of U.S chemical weapons in Vietnam
PatrynWorldLatestNew Published on Mar 13, 2014
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4hbe5BaBoo[/youtube]
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
GMO's Roundup Glyphosate Herbicide - Fluoride - Rx Drugs - Vaccines - Palm Oil...etc.
Agent Orange Orphans : 50 years on children suffer from effects of U.S chemical weapons in Vietnam
PatrynWorldLatestNew Published on Mar 13, 2014
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4hbe5BaBoo[/youtube]
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
GMO's Roundup Glyphosate Herbicide - Fluoride - Rx Drugs - Vaccines - Palm Oil...etc.
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