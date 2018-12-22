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Health - Plutonium The Firstborn Child of Alchemy
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9 views • December 22, 2018
Health - Plutonium The Firstborn Child of Alchemy
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBJUN6NdybE
Plutonium: The Firstborn Child of Alchemy
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Breeder Reactors turn Uranium into Plutonium for Bombs / Weapons
to Kill People, The Waste as well as the Weapons kill people
without any regard (indiscriminately)
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBJUN6NdybE
Plutonium: The Firstborn Child of Alchemy
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Breeder Reactors turn Uranium into Plutonium for Bombs / Weapons
to Kill People, The Waste as well as the Weapons kill people
without any regard (indiscriminately)
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