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How Cell WiFi other EMFs Cause Biological Harm - Prof Martin Pall
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52 views • December 22, 2018
How Cell WiFi other EMFs Cause Biological Harm - Prof Martin Pall
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
4G, 5G, Cell pone Radiation, Cell Towers, WiFi,
Cordless Phones and Devices like laptops, Tablets, SMART Meters and Smart Devices
Microwaves Cook/destroy Food and Humans
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
4G, 5G, Cell pone Radiation, Cell Towers, WiFi,
Cordless Phones and Devices like laptops, Tablets, SMART Meters and Smart Devices
Microwaves Cook/destroy Food and Humans
Keywords
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