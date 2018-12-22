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The Doctor the Depleted Uranium and the Dying Children
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20 views • December 22, 2018
The Doctor the Depleted Uranium and the Dying Children
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=> (Each D.U. round is a Dirty Bomb)
The use of Biological Weapons (Depleted Uranium) by the USA is a War Crime.
Every USA President and Military Commanders who approved D.U. Use should
be in Jail for the rest of their lives.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=> (Each D.U. round is a Dirty Bomb)
The use of Biological Weapons (Depleted Uranium) by the USA is a War Crime.
Every USA President and Military Commanders who approved D.U. Use should
be in Jail for the rest of their lives.
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