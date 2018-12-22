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Off Duty Police Banned From More Than 10 Rounds in New Jersey Too
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8 views • December 22, 2018
Off Duty Police Banned From More Than 10 Rounds in New Jersey Too
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hc8IAG1ha7w
Guns & Gadgets
Published on Dec 14, 2018
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Police enforcers now being treated like the ordinary slaves by NJ Government
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hc8IAG1ha7w
Guns & Gadgets
Published on Dec 14, 2018
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Police enforcers now being treated like the ordinary slaves by NJ Government
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