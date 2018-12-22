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1998 IndyCar at Nazareth Sppedway by Dann
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11 views • December 22, 2018
I am so grateful to Dann for creating this track. Besides some irrelevant quibbles, it's perfect. The guy is a master, and I am so thankful that he made Nazareth 1998. This track is the best motherfucking oval in the world. At least it was.
I did my best to test it for the league here: http://www.onlinesimracing.net/forum/f-indy-season-1 . These guys are the best on Automobilista. This video contains everything, Setups, practice, lines, close racing, crashes, full course cautions, and AI.
I did my best to test it for the league here: http://www.onlinesimracing.net/forum/f-indy-season-1 . These guys are the best on Automobilista. This video contains everything, Setups, practice, lines, close racing, crashes, full course cautions, and AI.
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