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Full Show - Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is On Her Deathbed As The Globalists Fight For Their Lives - 12/21/2018
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850 views • December 22, 2018
President Trump claims the government will shutdown if Democrats in the Senate do not vote for funding the US-Mexico border wall. Trump warns that the “very long” shutdown will be entirely on them. Furthermore, Trump encouraged Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to use the “nuclear option” to garner Dem votes. Also, 7,000 US troops are set to return from Afghanistan in the coming weeks due to a Trump order. Joining today's show in-studio is Roger Stone providing exclusive D.C. intrigue.
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