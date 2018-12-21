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Judge Jeanine Pirro Nominated To Replace Ginsberg?
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2353 views • December 21, 2018
As Ruth Bader Ginsberg is recovering from a serious cancer operation, people are beginning to speculate who may be Trump’s next SCOTUS pick. Alex explores the possibilities that await for the future of America.
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