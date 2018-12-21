© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DEATHBLOW! Bill Introduced To Strip Big Tech Of Immunity
Follow
0
Share
Report
729 views • December 21, 2018
A bill introduced to congress will strip Big Tech of the immunity from prosecution granted by the section 230 exemption. Alex exposes the lawlessness of censorship and breaks down the facts backed up by the American constitution.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.