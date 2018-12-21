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Ruth Bader Ginsburg Fighting For Her Life + Sacha Baron Cohen And Pedophilia
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1159 views • December 21, 2018
Breaking news reports that Ruth Bader Ginsburg is now undergoing treatment for lung cancer. Alex Jones breaks down the future of the SCOTUS and shines a light on a possible pedophile ring uncovered by Sacha Baron Cohen.
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