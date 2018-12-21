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FLASHBACK: “It’s A Wonderful Lie”—Fed Turns 105, Movie Turns 72
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688 views • December 21, 2018
105 years ago, Dec 21, 1913, as many in Congress had headed home for Christmas, the Federal Reserve was created to stop boom & bust cycles—now it is bursting another bubble it created as interest rates go up despite signs that housing & stock market are about to crash. It’s a wonderful lie and it has many similarities to the film “It’s a Wonderful Life” that opened 72 years ago yesterday
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