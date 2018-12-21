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“Mad Dog” Mattis is Mad—And May Be Angling to Run in 2020
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21 views • December 21, 2018
Mattis resigned yesterday as Trump said it’s time to protect our borders and not have troops in Syria forever. His letter reveals him to be a globalist who thinks America’s strength is our foreign entanglements—a rejection of the Founders’ wisdom, not just Trump’s policy. But 7 months ago Mattis was exploring a run for the Presidency against Trump in 2020 as a leaked letter to political consultants reveals.
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