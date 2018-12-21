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CIA’s Favorite Imam & His US School Network That Gets $750M From Taxpayers
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30 views • December 21, 2018
Mark Hall joins to talk about his film, “Killing Ed”, that exposes the massive network of taxpayer funded charter schools, the CIA supporting Imam behind it
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