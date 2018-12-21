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Learn The Real Reason Why Trump Pulled Troops Out Of Syria And Afghanistan
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12293 views • December 21, 2018
The deep state continues to promote unending wars for America’s military despite president Trump’s agenda to bring home the troops. Alex reveals how the agenda of the globalists lines up with the military industrial complex.
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