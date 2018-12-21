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James Madison's Christmas Gift: Good Morning Liberty 12-21-18
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3 views • December 21, 2018
Wishing you a very Merry Christmas! On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin goes through the history of James Madison's Virginia Resolutions, passed in that state on Dec 21 and 24, 1798
SHOW LINKS:
A Christmas Gift from James Madison, The Virginia Resolutions of 1798
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/12/21/a-christmas-gift-from-james-madison-the-virginia-resolutions-of-1798/
All Show Archives Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
SHOW LINKS:
A Christmas Gift from James Madison, The Virginia Resolutions of 1798
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/12/21/a-christmas-gift-from-james-madison-the-virginia-resolutions-of-1798/
All Show Archives Here:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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