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Ex Spiritualists Confess - Demons Pose As Ghosts, Spirit Guide and Aliens.
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101 views • December 21, 2018
Doug Harris interviews ex occultists, Laura Maxwell (myself) and Adrian Maguire on our experiences of spiritualism, healing, the supernatural, Reiki, Tarot Cards, etc, within the New Age Movement. Simply the Truth, Revelation TV. Permission to upload to platforms granted by Doug Harris himself. MORE DETAILS: https://ourspiritualquest.com/tv-interviews
FOR MORE ABOUT: Laura Maxwell's TV and radio shows, publications, speaking engagements, etc, please see http://ourspiritualquest.com/about/
FOR MORE ABOUT: Laura Maxwell's TV and radio shows, publications, speaking engagements, etc, please see http://ourspiritualquest.com/about/
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