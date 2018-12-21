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CHRISTMAS, THE GIFT THAT KEEPS ON GIVING - Diane's 5 cable shows, Dec 2018
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120 views • December 21, 2018
WHAT DID CHRISTMAS MEAN FOR THE JEWS: What did it mean for JESUS CHRIST to come into our world, to be born AMONG US - what did that mean for the Jews - basically - GAME OVER - their judaism was supposed to morph into worship of THE SON in what was then called THE WAY or derisively (then) was termed Christianity. Judaism is a perversion for SO MANY reasons but LARGELY the promotion of REJECTING THE MESSIAH.
For more info, contact Diane King - [email protected]/508-875-0835
For more info, contact Diane King - [email protected]/508-875-0835
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