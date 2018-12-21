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School of Street Preaching Fundamentals
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17 views • December 21, 2018
This video covers the importance of agreement on the essentials of the Christian faith among those who have been called to preach the Word in public. How you can preach with a fellow laborer even if the two of you don't agree on 100% of your doctrine...
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