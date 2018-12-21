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FBI on Ready! New Q drops! B2T Show Dec 20
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56 views • December 21, 2018
FBI on Ready as Wray visits all 56 FBI field offices to clean house and assure we have an effective and loyal investigative force. The house supports a bill with $5.7B for Border Security. We review another SerialBrain2 decode and Qanon related news. We listen to part of an Amanda Grace prophesy and pray.
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Great deal on the 1 Week Food Supply Ammo Can! $79 value for only $39! Great Christmas Gift or extra food storage: http://bit.ly/2Uz900A
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