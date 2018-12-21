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Should Christian Parents Teach Their Kids About Santa Claus? | Pastor Roger Jimenez
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6 views • December 21, 2018
Pastor Roger Jimenez of Verity Baptist Church in Sacramento, CA answers the question, "Should Christian parents teach their kids about Santa Claus?"
Original video: http://bit.ly/2GvpVhq
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2GvpVhq
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www.thenewifb.com
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