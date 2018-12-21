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Who Brought Back the Flat Earth?
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32 views • December 21, 2018
Since late 2014 Google Analytics has shown a drastic exponential rise in people searching the term “Flat Earth.” The number of pages referencing flat Earth have also jumped from a meager few thousand results to the current figure of over 21 million all in the space of a year and a half! So who is responsible for this rapid resurgence of the flat Earth concept? Alleged ex-NASA insider Matt Boylan calls it is “his movement” and claims full responsibility himself, Poet and book-collector...
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