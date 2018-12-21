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Once You Go Flat Rap
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61 views • December 21, 2018
Once You Go Flat is a single off The Flat Earth Movement Album available here: http://www.ericdubay.bandcamp.com
Lyrics: So Paul Michael Bales made a dis track about me
Him and Neil DeGrasse Tyson think they can rap now
Ok, I’m in
Hey. What’s goin on? Bustin raps now I’m flowin on. With a song, for your mom, tell her Earth’s flat and her ass is the bomb. Tell her Iraq sells crack to Iran. Tell her I’ll be back with a smack for her son then tell her she’s fat like a renaissance...
Lyrics: So Paul Michael Bales made a dis track about me
Him and Neil DeGrasse Tyson think they can rap now
Ok, I’m in
Hey. What’s goin on? Bustin raps now I’m flowin on. With a song, for your mom, tell her Earth’s flat and her ass is the bomb. Tell her Iraq sells crack to Iran. Tell her I’ll be back with a smack for her son then tell her she’s fat like a renaissance...
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