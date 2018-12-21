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The Chavez Revolution Will Not Be Televised - (2002 - non HD)
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20 views • December 21, 2018
The attempted coup of Hugo Chavez by the U.S. in 2002, is covered in this documentary. Just like Muammar Gaddafi, Hugo Chavez was loved by the vast majority of his people. No matter what we hear to the contrary, they both were doing something very right for their countries.
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