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William Pattison’s Bloodbath Theatre Episode 11 :Here comes Daijamin
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1 view • December 21, 2018
Join horror author William Pattison and his horror host skull John for the eleventh episode of Bloodbath Theatre. This time he presents two films in the Daimajin Trilogy, Daimajin and The Return of Daimajin. Also be ready for episode 2 of Project UFO and this month's episode of Criswell Predicts.
Check out the Bloodbath Theatre Official Website: https://williampattisonsbloodbaththeatre.weebly.com/
Check out the Bloodbath Theatre Official Website: https://williampattisonsbloodbaththeatre.weebly.com/
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