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Full Show - Trump Believes There Will Be An Armed Uprising Of Americans If Deep State Tries To Remove Him From Office - 12/20/2018
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1105 views • December 21, 2018
President Trump slammed critics against his pullout from Syria by saying it should come as no surprise as he’s been campaigning on it for years. Joining today’s show is Paul Joseph Watson and Roger Stone detailing an exclusive phone call where Trump said Americans will engage in an armed revolt if the Deep State tries to remove him from office.
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