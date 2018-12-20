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Defeat the Enemy With a T-Shirt
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8 views • December 20, 2018
Our Website: https://www.commierats.com
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The Communism Cancer: https://www.brighteon.com/5816407676001
The United States is Not a Democracy: https://www.brighteon.com/5816413049001
The Marxist-Socialist Fraud: https://www.brighteon.com/5979984627001
Commie Dog Training: https://www.brighteon.com/5980165807001
Defeat the Enemy With a T-Shirt: https://www.brighteon.com/5982275425001
All Our Videos:
The Communism Cancer: https://www.brighteon.com/5816407676001
The United States is Not a Democracy: https://www.brighteon.com/5816413049001
The Marxist-Socialist Fraud: https://www.brighteon.com/5979984627001
Commie Dog Training: https://www.brighteon.com/5980165807001
Defeat the Enemy With a T-Shirt: https://www.brighteon.com/5982275425001
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