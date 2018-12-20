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From Syria To The Border Wall And Back With Matt Bracken
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2034 views • December 20, 2018
Matt Bracken breaks down President Trump's bold move to pull U.S. troops out of Syria after the total decimation of ISIS forces, and he talks to callers about the border wall brawl in Congress.
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