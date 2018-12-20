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The Globalists’ Attack On The Last Few Good States Has Begun
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1308 views • December 20, 2018
There is an effort by the left to ruin America for the sake of control and the globalist agenda. Millie Weaver and Owen Shroyer break down the plot by the left to make the population dependent on government.
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