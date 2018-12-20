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Christmas Message from the Rife Forum - 2018
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100 views • December 20, 2018
The Rife Forum Christmas message from the owner and admin (Peter Walker).
0:00:00 Intro
0:01:27 Why Rife?
0:06:23 Getting Started
0:11:55 2018 – Translating a Book!
0:21:31 Rife Video Interviews
0:24:07 Peter's Investment
0:25:42 The Rife Shop?
0:27:00 Censorship
0:28:24 Brighteon Videos
0:29:33 Links Directory.
0:31:26 We Needs Your Help!
0:34:52 Gadget Heaven
0:42:24 Impartiality
0:43:30 Close down in January?
0:46:13 Special Offers!
0:48:44 Please Tell your Friends about us.
0:51:10 Seasons Greetings
0:00:00 Intro
0:01:27 Why Rife?
0:06:23 Getting Started
0:11:55 2018 – Translating a Book!
0:21:31 Rife Video Interviews
0:24:07 Peter's Investment
0:25:42 The Rife Shop?
0:27:00 Censorship
0:28:24 Brighteon Videos
0:29:33 Links Directory.
0:31:26 We Needs Your Help!
0:34:52 Gadget Heaven
0:42:24 Impartiality
0:43:30 Close down in January?
0:46:13 Special Offers!
0:48:44 Please Tell your Friends about us.
0:51:10 Seasons Greetings
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