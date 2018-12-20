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Holes In Heaven - The HAARP Danger
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83 views • December 20, 2018
This makes us wonder, who exactly are these morons experimenting with the entire Earth and all life on it. And who exactly granted them the permission to do so? The whole bunch of them should be quarantined and be the first to be guinea pigs for their own experiments.....and leave the rest of the planet (and us) alone.
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