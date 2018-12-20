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Facebook Headed The Way Of Extinction!
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450 views • December 20, 2018
Facebook has taken hit after hit in the stock market as the lies that Mark Zuckerberg has told about the company become exposed. Millie Weaver joins Owen Shroyer in studio to discuss how young people hate Facebook and people world wide are now deleting their accounts in disgust.
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