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How America Was Almost Destroyed By Criminals
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15 views • December 20, 2018
This is a brief visit to our recent political history for the last couple of years. It's presented in a calm, logical way, and has won over even former libtards. This might be helpful to show some hysterical lefties (once they've calmed down a bit) what they missed out on during their lunacy fits.
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