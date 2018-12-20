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FULL SHOW: Establishment Reasons Why We Can’t Protect US Border & Why They Don’t Apply in Syria
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383 views • December 20, 2018
All the objections about protecting the US-Mexico border —“there’s no money, there’s no authority, there’s no threat, bring the troops home for the holidays”—are conveniently forgotten as the establishment freaks out when Trump announces we’ve defeated ISIS (it’s true) and he’s bringing the troops home. Then, Del Bigtree joins to talk about the vaccine problems they can’t hide and Ben Shapiro declares his love for Paul Ryan — because he isn’t divisive.
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