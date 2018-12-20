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Paul Ryan Held Border Open, Kept ObamaCare—Ben Shapiro Sings His Praises
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657 views • December 20, 2018
Forget that Paul Ryan betrayed GOP voters on ObamaCare, blocked the wall and exploded the deficit. Ben Shapiro praises him for not being divisive. Globalist solidarity with the establishment GOP (Globalist Oligarch Party)
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