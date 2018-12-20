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You Can Sue for Damage from BABY POWDER, But Not BABY VACCINE Damage
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121 views • December 20, 2018
Del Bigtree on the coverup of the death of a NY state senator after his vaccine and why the cosy relations with regulators, the conflict of interest with the CDC and media, and the legal immunity from lawsuits for vaccine damage are a worse coverup and conspiracy than the Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder case.
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