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Will Trump & GOP Cave on Wall Funding?
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12 views • December 20, 2018
The House Freedom Caucus and conservative allies responses range from anger to determination after White House signaled on Wednesday that it would cave in to Democrats on wall funding. Will President Trump sign a Continuing Resolution to February? What happens if he doesn’t?
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