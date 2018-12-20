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Roger Stone Demands Release Of His Secret Testimony
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1381 views • December 20, 2018
Roger Stone testified to congress for hours behind closed doors. Now he is calling for his testimony to be released to the public. Roger joins Owen to discuss the dishonest left that is using Roger to try and take down president Trump.
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