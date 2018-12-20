© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Cops Sodomize Suspect & Send Him a Bill; Saudis Torture, Rape Reformers
Follow
0
Share
Report
103 views • December 20, 2018
Now that his henchmen tortured & murdered Khashoggi, the truth about the “Crown Prince Charming” of the US media, Mohammed bin Salman, can now be told—he had his henchmen torture & rape women who pushed against Sharia law & the media gave him a pass like they did when he tortured his peers at the Ritz. Syracuse police used medical procedures to punish a “suspect”, sodomizing him and sending him a $4,000 bill.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.