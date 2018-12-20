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Fed Reserve Raises Rates to Raze Housing & Stocks to the Ground
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815 views • December 20, 2018
It’s either gross incompetence or malicious destruction to raise rates when the stock market & housing markets are showing signs of a crash beginning. Why do the globalists support growth rates of nearly 10% a year for China but warn the US will burn down if growth is above 3%?
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