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Leftist Attempting To Destroy New TikTok App Because They Can’t Control It
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225 views • December 20, 2018
Take it from me, leftists just don’t understand. Paul Joseph Watson joins Owen Shroyer to discuss the future of meme culture and how confused the left is because they can’t take a joke.
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