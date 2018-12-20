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Sue Perkin's Hilarious rant on Theresa May
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62 views • December 20, 2018
I think Sue Perkin's views on Theresa May are spot on.
I never thought I would say this BUT, For Just This Once, I completely agree with that retarded cretin, Jeremy Corbyn.
Theresa May IS a very stupid woman. A remarkably stupid woman.
I wrote directly to her and told her that she was not only stupid, but she is a traitor who is betraying the will of the British people.
I would not leave her, or any of her parliamentary colleagues in charge of the toilets!
I never thought I would say this BUT, For Just This Once, I completely agree with that retarded cretin, Jeremy Corbyn.
Theresa May IS a very stupid woman. A remarkably stupid woman.
I wrote directly to her and told her that she was not only stupid, but she is a traitor who is betraying the will of the British people.
I would not leave her, or any of her parliamentary colleagues in charge of the toilets!
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